Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Coursera stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

