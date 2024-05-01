Critical Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) and Its Rivals

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1040 4389 10116 289 2.61

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -154.59% -41.93% -8.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $8.96 billion $1.95 billion 45.86

Grom Social Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises peers beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

