Critical Contrast: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 18.79% 3.75% 1.90% Lamar Advertising 23.49% 41.88% 7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kilroy Realty and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 6 5 0 2.45 Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kilroy Realty pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 3.51 $212.24 million $1.80 18.78 Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.60 $495.76 million $4.85 23.89

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Kilroy Realty on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

