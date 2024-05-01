Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $81.09, but opened at $83.20. Crown shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 576,475 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Crown by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

