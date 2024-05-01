Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $115.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,663,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.