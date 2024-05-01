Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,913 shares of company stock worth $11,397,335. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

