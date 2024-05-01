Cwm LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

EXR stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

