Cwm LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.