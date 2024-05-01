Cwm LLC Sells 206 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.58.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

