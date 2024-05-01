DA Davidson Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Barnes Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of B stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
