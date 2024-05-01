DA Davidson Weighs in on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of B stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 711.11%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.