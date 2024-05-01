Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 651,800 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

