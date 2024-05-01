Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) versus GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head to Head Review

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Denny’s and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.51%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 4.30% -70.78% 6.97% GEN Restaurant Group 2.46% 20.27% 2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $463.92 million 0.92 $19.94 million $0.35 22.91 GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.77 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Summary

Denny’s beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

