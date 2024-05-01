Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.