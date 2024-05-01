Diversified LLC Buys 308 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9,922.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $860.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

