Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 60,700 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.3 %

DOL opened at C$114.84 on Wednesday. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.3735676 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

