Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $510.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

