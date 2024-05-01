Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $555.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.22 and its 200-day moving average is $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

