Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $530.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

