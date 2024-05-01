Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
