Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $513.00 at Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $479.00 to $513.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

