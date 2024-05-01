Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.