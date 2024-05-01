Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.
In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
