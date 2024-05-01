Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $505.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

