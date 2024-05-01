Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

