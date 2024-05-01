Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Argus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

DPZ opened at $529.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

