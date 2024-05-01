Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 25181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $499.07.
The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
