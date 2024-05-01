Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Donaldson worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Donaldson by 26.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

DCI opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

