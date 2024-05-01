DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

