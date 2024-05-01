Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.