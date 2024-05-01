Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $885.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $815.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $731.55.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $781.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $392.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

