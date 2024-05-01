Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $279.36 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.84 and a 200-day moving average of $221.12.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.