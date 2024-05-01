Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Sells 924,505 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 924,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 784 ($9.85), for a total transaction of £7,248,119.20 ($9,104,533.60).
Entain Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 786.60 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 819.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. Entain Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 718.20 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($19.05). The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.
Entain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -1,276.60%.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
