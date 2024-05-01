Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 1,196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

Enzolytics stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

