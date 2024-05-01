EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $144.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

