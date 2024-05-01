Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wabash National Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WNC)

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wabash National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

