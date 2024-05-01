Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.16.

NYSE ESS opened at $246.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

