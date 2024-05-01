eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $13.00 to $11.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

