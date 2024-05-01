eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eXp World were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $13.00 to $11.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

