Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $216,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

