Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $467.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.