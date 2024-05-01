F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.72. F5 has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.