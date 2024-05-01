Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $4,032,822. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

