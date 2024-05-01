Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.