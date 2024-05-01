Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ITT by 22.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.