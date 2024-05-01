Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

