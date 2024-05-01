Financial Council Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

