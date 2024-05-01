Financial Review: Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) & Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -23.40% -14.05% -8.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thai Oil Public and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Oil Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 4 1 3.20

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 141.38%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

6.3% of Thai Oil Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thai Oil Public and Clean Energy Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $1.74 0.90 Clean Energy Fuels $425.16 million 1.22 -$99.50 million ($0.44) -5.27

Thai Oil Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Oil Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats Thai Oil Public on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract, and slack wax; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

