First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,634 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

