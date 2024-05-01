First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

