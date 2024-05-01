First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.67% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RFEM opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.