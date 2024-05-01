Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

